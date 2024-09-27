Florida

Drone footage shows gutted neighborhood in Keaton Beach after Hurricane Helene

Video shows roofs torn off, windows shattered, flooded roads and debris along the coast.

By NBC6 and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drone footage shows an entire block of houses gutted by Hurricane Helene in Keaton Beach, near where the storm made landfall.

Keaton Beach, in Taylor County, where Helene roared ashore as a Category 4, shows the damage left behind.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

While some homes stand, piles of wood are all that remain of others. Video shows roofs torn off, windows shattered, flooded roads and debris along the coast.

The hurricane arrived near the mouth of the Aucilla River on Florida’s Gulf Coast. That location was only about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of where Idalia hit last year at nearly the same ferocity and caused widespread damage.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Helene caused at least one death in Florida, and 21 more across three other states, NBC News reports.

This article tagged under:

FloridaHurricane season
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us