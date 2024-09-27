Drone footage shows gutted neighborhood in Keaton Beach after Hurricane Helene

Drone footage shows an entire block of houses gutted by Hurricane Helene in Keaton Beach, near where the storm made landfall.

Keaton Beach, in Taylor County, where Helene roared ashore as a Category 4, shows the damage left behind.

While some homes stand, piles of wood are all that remain of others. Video shows roofs torn off, windows shattered, flooded roads and debris along the coast.

The hurricane arrived near the mouth of the Aucilla River on Florida’s Gulf Coast. That location was only about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of where Idalia hit last year at nearly the same ferocity and caused widespread damage.

Helene caused at least one death in Florida, and 21 more across three other states, NBC News reports.