Drone Video Shows Aftermath of Tornado That Devastated Parts of North Florida

Devastating drone video shows the aftermath of the tornado that swept through a community in Florida's Panhandle.

The footage shared by StormChasingVideo.com shows severely damaged homes, as well trees and debris scattered across the Liberty County community of Hosford — a small, rural community about 30 miles west of Tallahassee.

The tornado touched in Hosford just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

3:55pm ET - A tornado is now on the ground just southwest of Hosford. Take cover as it moves quickly northeast!! pic.twitter.com/MC53t09xfU — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 27, 2023

The Twitter account for NWS Tallahassee was live-tweeting updates about the tornado, which placed Hosford under a tornado warning until around 4:15 p.m.

At 8:47 p.m., NWS Tallahassee tweeted a photo of a vivid sunset, saying that all watches and warnings have been expired in the area and warning residents to be careful driving as first responders clean up the wreckage left behind.

All watches and warnings have been expired. Behind the storms, a very vivid sunset was observed at the office. Please be careful driving at night and be sure to give first responders time to clear things up. We hope everyone is okay after today's severe storms. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/k5vAX53Es5 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 28, 2023

As of Friday, Hosford and other parts of northern Florida were left cleaning up the destruction left behind by the storm.

According to an outage map from Talquin Electric, 729 homes were still without power in the affected areas as of Friday evening.

