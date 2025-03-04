Drone video shows bumper-to-bumper traffic after fatal motorcycle crash shuts Palmetto Expressway

A man was killed when he fell off his motorcycle on the Palmetto Expressway and was then hit by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was going west at around 5:40 a.m. when he "lost control and fell off... coming to rest on the roadway. An oncoming tractor trailer then collided into the motorcyclist."

The man died as a result of his injuries. His name was not immediately revealed.

Drone video showed the aftermath of the fatal crash, including how traffic was backed up past NW 154th Street as lanes were shut down and drivers were diverted onto the leftmost lane.

Cars inched along, bumper-to-bumper on the Big Curve.

The footage also showed an investigator standing by the motorcycle, which was lying on the road several feet from where a yellow tarp covered the deceased.

At least six police vehicles and a tow truck could be seen.

Drivers should take Miami Gardens Drive or the Gratigny Parkway as an alternate route.