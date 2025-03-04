Caught on Camera

Drone video shows bumper-to-bumper traffic after fatal motorcycle crash shuts Palmetto Expressway

Drone video showed the aftermath of the fatal crash, including how traffic was backed up past NW 154th Street as lanes were shut down and drivers were diverted onto the leftmost lane.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed when he fell off his motorcycle on the Palmetto Expressway and was then hit by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was going west at around 5:40 a.m. when he "lost control and fell off... coming to rest on the roadway. An oncoming tractor trailer then collided into the motorcyclist."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man died as a result of his injuries. His name was not immediately revealed.

Drone video showed the aftermath of the fatal crash, including how traffic was backed up past NW 154th Street as lanes were shut down and drivers were diverted onto the leftmost lane.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Cars inched along, bumper-to-bumper on the Big Curve.

The footage also showed an investigator standing by the motorcycle, which was lying on the road several feet from where a yellow tarp covered the deceased.

At least six police vehicles and a tow truck could be seen.

Local

6 to Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Traffic Feb 28

We want to hear from you. What are the most dangerous intersections in South Florida?

Drivers should take Miami Gardens Drive or the Gratigny Parkway as an alternate route.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFlorida Highway PatrolPalmetto Expresswaycar crash
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us