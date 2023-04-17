Drunk Driver Agrees to Spend 2 Years in Prison for Killing Man in Sunny Isles Beach

A woman Monday confessed to hitting and killing a man with her car while she was drunk back in 2021 in Sunny Isles Beach.

Irina Shadrina took a plea deal and admitted she was the drunk driver that struck and killed 61-year-old Lionel Marquez.

Marquez was driving a special-ordered Hybrid Ferrari on the Sunny Isles Bridge. Suddenly his car broke down and he got out to try and fix it. Moments later, Shadrina plowed through and struck the man, police said.

Marquez was hit so hard that he flew over the barrier and landed on the waterway. Police found his body the morning after.

Shadrina took a plea deal Monday and was sentenced to spend two years in state prison. Once she gets out, she will spend eight years on probation.

Once released, Shadrina will have an ankle monitor, donate to victims' fun, and conduct community service hours.

Marquez's family denied commenting Monday. Court documents show the victim's family sued Ferrari and a local mechanic because they believe the car was defective.

Attorneys representing the family told NBC6 the parties settled with the family last month for millions of dollars. An exact amount was not disclosed.