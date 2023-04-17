Crime and Courts

Drunk Driver Agrees to Spend 2 Years in Prison for Killing Man in Sunny Isles Beach

Irina Shadrina took a plea deal and admitted she was the drunk driver that struck and killed 61-year-old Lionel Marquez.

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman Monday confessed to hitting and killing a man with her car while she was drunk back in 2021 in Sunny Isles Beach.

Irina Shadrina took a plea deal and admitted she was the drunk driver that struck and killed 61-year-old Lionel Marquez.

Marquez was driving a special-ordered Hybrid Ferrari on the Sunny Isles Bridge. Suddenly his car broke down and he got out to try and fix it. Moments later, Shadrina plowed through and struck the man, police said.

Marquez was hit so hard that he flew over the barrier and landed on the waterway. Police found his body the morning after. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Shadrina took a plea deal Monday and was sentenced to spend two years in state prison. Once she gets out, she will spend eight years on probation. 

Once released, Shadrina will have an ankle monitor, donate to victims' fun, and conduct community service hours. 

Marquez's family denied commenting Monday. Court documents show the victim's family sued Ferrari and a local mechanic because they believe the car was defective.

Local

Miami Beach 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Biting Officers, Claiming He has HIV at Miami Beach Pride Parade

flooding 3 hours ago

Your Questions Answered: What You Need to Know After Historic Flooding in South Florida

Attorneys representing the family told NBC6 the parties settled with the family last month for millions of dollars. An exact amount was not disclosed. 

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us