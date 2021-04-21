Drunk Driver Crashes Into Couple's Car in Miami, Leaving Man With Serious Injuries

A South Florida man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into a couple's car, sending an elderly man to the hospital.

Jesus Villaroel, 79, was driving his wife to work on the morning of April 15 when a driver in a Lamborghini slammed into them at the intersection of NW 36th Street and NW 36th Avenue in Miami.

"What I saw was the flash," Villaroel said Wednesday, describing what he saw right before the crash.

The driver of the Lamborghini was swerving and driving "out of control," and ended up striking two vehicles, an arrest report stated.

Villaroel was hospitalized and needs surgery to repair his chest, his attorney said. His eye was also seriously injured. Villaroel's wife was okay.

Gabriel Luis Pina, 35, was later identified as the driver of the Lamborghini. Witnesses told police his friends arrived at the accident scene and took him to the hospital.

Pina faces several charges, including driving under the influence and damage to property or a person. Attorney information was not available.

"But we want to send a clear message to the community, don't drink and drive," said Villaroel's attorney, Jany Martinez-Ward. "We have an impact here of a family that's now destroyed."