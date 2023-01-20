Drunk Driver Who Killed Four in 2018 Crash on I-95 Takes Plea Deal

A drunk driver who struck and killed four people on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County nearly five years ago took a plea deal Friday.

Lionel Orrego was sentenced to 10 years in prison as opposed to life and addressed the judge and the courtroom before he was taken away in handcuffs.

"I regret deeply what happened that night, and I will never be able to replace that pain," Orrego said through an interpreter. "But the only thing I can say is I am truly very, very sorry ... I'm sorry, I'm sorry from the bottom of my soul, I'm sorry."

On Aug. 31, 2018, Orrego crashed his white van into a group of good Samaritans who stopped on I-95 to help a motorcyclist who crashed.

The crash killed 21-year-old Alina Ghani, 38-year-old Eugene Benjamin, 25-year-old John Brady Garzon and 27-year-old Meryl Diaz. Additionally, five others were hospitalized

Investigators later found an empty bottle of beer and a six-pack in Orrego's van.

Orrego was charged with multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.