Dry Friday in South Florida Leads to Wetter Weekend With Cold Front's Arrival

South Florida will end the work week with beautiful conditions - but start the weekend the opposite way thanks to the arrival of the latest cold front in the area.

Our warming trend continues Friday as the morning 50s were replaced with seasonable 60s and 70s. It's still really comfortable overall as humidity remains on the low side.

Highs on Friday will be warmer too, topping out in the upper 70s. We have just enough of an east breeze to keep a moderate risk of rip currents in the forecast. Seas are running two to three for the boating enthusiasts with no marine advisories - not too shabby.

Our next front rolls in Saturday afternoon, but not before the mercury hits the low 80s. Look for a 30% chance of late day showers. We dry out Sunday as temperatures dip slightly. Highs will top out on the upper 70s.

Yet another front hits on Monday and this front will have more bite. Look for highs to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will dip into the low 50s by Wednesday morning.