Dry Morning, Scattered Afternoon Storms Expected in South Florida Sunday

If you're thinking of heading outside this Sunday, you're in luck.

Sunday will start the same way Saturday started - mainly dry with hazy sunshine, but Sunday will end much differently.

Instead of widespread afternoon storms, Sunday’s rain will be much more scattered (40%) although the timing has shifted to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the highest chances.

A few storms could linger into the evening, but drier weather slowly works in after 5 p.m. Today’s high will be 88°.