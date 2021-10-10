South Florida

Dry Morning, Scattered Afternoon Storms Expected in South Florida Sunday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're thinking of heading outside this Sunday, you're in luck.

Sunday will start the same way Saturday started - mainly dry with hazy sunshine, but Sunday will end much differently.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Instead of widespread afternoon storms, Sunday’s rain will be much more scattered (40%) although the timing has shifted to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the highest chances.

Local

Miami-Dade 11 hours ago

Man Accused of Throwing Brick Into Miami Beach Home While 2 Young Children Slept Arrested

Miami-Dade 13 hours ago

Two Statues at Catholic Church in Miami Shores Vandalized

A few storms could linger into the evening, but drier weather slowly works in after 5 p.m. Today’s high will be 88°.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us