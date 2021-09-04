Dry Morning, Stormy Afternoon as Rainy Pattern Continues Throughout Holiday Weekend

If you are planning to go the beach this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends you head out in the earlier in the morning.

Saturday will be very similar to the last few days with dry weather this morning followed by storms this afternoon.

The bull’s eye looks to be mid to late afternoon with everything winding down after sunset.

Expect a high of around 90° with identical weather in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Larry is already a major storm. While it poses zero threat for South Florida and only high surf, at most for the east coast, Bermuda will need to watch this system closely by mid week.

The is an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, but significant development is not expected, mainly just enhanced moisture for Louisiana east to the Florida Panhandle.