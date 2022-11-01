Dry Start to November Across South Florida With Slight Chance of Rain Sticking Around

The calendar may say November, but it will still feel like the summer months with both high temperatures and a chance of rain sticking around.

We stay locked into this mostly dry, yet very warm and humid pattern over the next few days. Morning mid-70s followed by afternoon upper 80s will continue into Thursday.

Average lows this time of the year come in around 71 degrees with average highs topping out around 83 degrees.

A front will limp through South Florida late this week and bring "some" relief to the area. Humidity will drop and highs will drift a little lower, topping out in the low to mid-80s this weekend.