Dry Start to Work Week With Pleasant Temperatures Across South Florida

South Florida residents and tourists will get more of a fall-like feel Monday with temperatures lower than what the area has seen in recent weeks.

A front is moving through and the humidity is already dropping. You'll be dealing with a comfortable breeze and cooler temperatures Monday as well.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, a far cry from the 91 in Miami on Sunday.

Watch for rip currents and higher than normal seas out there. This pattern continues for the next few days.

Humidity makes a bit of a comeback by the middle and later part of the week. Scattered showers and storms move back in with highs in the mid to upper-80s.