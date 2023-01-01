Dry Tortugas National Park to Close Amid Arrival of Hundreds of Migrants

Dry Tortugas National Park will be temporarily closed to the public after the arrival of around 300 migrants in the past couple days, officials said.

The park will close at 8 a.m. Monday while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care for and coordinate transport to Key West for the migrants, park officials tweeted Sunday.

"The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants," a follow-up tweet said.

NEW RELEASE: Dry Tortugas National Park will temporarily close to the public on January 2 at 8 am while law enforcement & medical personnel evaluate, provide care for & coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park in the past couple days pic.twitter.com/5UiJ1vP2Lc — Dry Tortugas National Park (@DryTortugasNPS) January 1, 2023

Concession-operated ferry and sea plane services are also temporarily suspended.

Homeland Security officials said they're working to recover any other migrants who may be stranded on any remote, uninhabited islands in the area.

“Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast is aware of multiple migrant landings this weekend on @DryTortugasNPS. @USCGSoutheast & partner federal, state & local HSTF-SE components are coordinating efforts to recover those currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands.” — Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast (HSTF-SE) (@HSTF_Southeast) January 1, 2023

The migrants will be given food, water and basic first aid before the U.S. Border Patrol determines their legal status to remain in the U.S. or be processed for removal, officials said.

The park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba, officials said

Border Patrol officials said authorities responded to at least 10 migrant landings involving over 160 migrants just on Sunday.

Over 160 migrants have been encountered today in the #Florida Keys. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state, and local LE partners responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight. #Breaking_News #NewYear #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/Q4KkGqhduI — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) January 1, 2023

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 4,076 Cubans compared to 6,182 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2022, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.