Dry Tuesday Across South Florida With Slightly Cooler Temps Through Work Week

South Florida will begin to feel more like December than the summer months over the rest of the work week thanks to the recent pattern moving through the area.

Showers came through overnight leaving cloudy skies for Tuesday morning. Temps are warming out of the low 70s and into the low 80s. Clouds will break up and we should have a partly sunny afternoon.

Tonight, there is another chance for some light rain to pass through, especially late and overnight. Lows fall near 70.

By Wednesday, the rain chances diminish. The dry pattern takes over and we will have a comfortable pattern settling in through extended forecast.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Just to note, there is a low pressure in the Atlantic with a 50% chance of development. The waters are just a bit cool keeping the forecast as a subtropical low for now. It’s a fish storm at this point with no direct impacts to any landmasses.