Dry, Warm Wednesday Across South Florida to End 2021

With the year coming to an end in just a couple days, South Florida will not have to worry about rain or cooler temperatures to welcome 2022 this weekend.

Our stretch of nice weather continues Wednesday as morning 60s and low 70s turn into low 80s by the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies and low rain chances - just a perfect boat or beach day.

Winds will turn a little more to the south by the end of the week and you'll notice a slight uptick in humidity. Your New Year's Eve plans should go smoothly with no rain in the forecast.

Temperatures will drift a little higher too this weekend with mid-80s likely by Sunday.

The higher humidity and warm temperatures come to an end early next week. The first cold front of 2022 will bring lows back to the 60s and highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.