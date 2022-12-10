Dry Weekend Across South Florida Before Arrival of First Real Cold Front

South Florida won't have much in the way of rainfall this weekend, but the area could see a major drop in temperatures later next week with the arrival of a cold front.

Saturday remains on the mainly dry trend. There have been a few showers off the coast early in the morning. This afternoon we should remain mostly dry. Temps warm into the low 80s.

Sunday with the partly cloudy sky, there is a chance for a quick shower but the chance is low. Highs are in the low 80s.

As this upcoming week continues, we remain mainly rain-free until the second half of the week.

A developing low off the front range of the Rockies will move across the US this week. Lots of winter weather to the north, but South Florida could see the first true cold front of the season by Friday.

This means, rain chances increase late-week and next weekend temps cool down.