Dual waterspouts seen on Bradenton waters

There were images captured of two waterspouts forming around Bradenton waters.
The phenomena was reported to have occurred on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and seen on a video sent to our NBC6 affiliate WFLA.
The waterspouts were seen moving northwest and did not end up landing, not needing a tornado warning to be issued.
Waterspouts can occur without a tornado and are called fair weather waterspouts. Typically, these do not pose as much of a threat as tornado waterspouts, because if they were to make landfall they dissipate pretty quickly.