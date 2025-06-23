Dual waterspouts seen on Bradenton waters

There were images captured of two waterspouts forming around Bradenton waters.

The phenomena was reported to have occurred on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and seen on a video sent to our NBC6 affiliate WFLA.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The waterspouts were seen moving northwest and did not end up landing, not needing a tornado warning to be issued.

Waterspouts can occur without a tornado and are called fair weather waterspouts. Typically, these do not pose as much of a threat as tornado waterspouts, because if they were to make landfall they dissipate pretty quickly.