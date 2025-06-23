Bradenton

Dual waterspouts seen on Bradenton waters

Images show two waterspouts formed as a storm approached.

There were images captured of two waterspouts forming around Bradenton waters.

The phenomena was reported to have occurred on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and seen on a video sent to our NBC6 affiliate WFLA.

The waterspouts were seen moving northwest and did not end up landing, not needing a tornado warning to be issued.

Waterspouts can occur without a tornado and are called fair weather waterspouts. Typically, these do not pose as much of a threat as tornado waterspouts, because if they were to make landfall they dissipate pretty quickly.

