DUI Investigation Underway After Man Killed in Fort Lauderdale Crash

Crash happened around 4 a.m. in the area of W. Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue

By NBC 6 Digital team

A DUI investigation was underway after a man was killed in a crash in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday that left three other people injured, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of W. Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Footage showed a badly damaged SUV at the scene, along with a dark colored sedan that appeared to be damaged.

As a result of the crash, one man was pronounced dead and three people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries, police said.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved in the crash, but said a DUI investigation was initiated on one of the drivers.

