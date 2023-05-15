DUI Suspect Accused of Killing Teen in 2020 Doral Crash on the Run

A mother is demanding answers and pleading for the public’s help after the suspect who allegedly killed her 18-year-old son in a DUI crash cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run.

That suspect allegedly eluded police for a year after the deadly accident. Now, the State Attorney’s Office says he’s doing it again.

Yulippsa Sardinas thinks about her son every day.

“He was the son that any parent would wish to have. There’s no words to describe his heart," said Sardinas, the mother of Carlos Sardinas. "He was always happy. I would never find him upset. He loved cars and he was thinking of studying medicine because of me."

Carlos Sardinas died in the wreck in 2020 when he was just 18 years old.

Mother’s Day this year was especially hard.

“I miss everything about him. I miss when he said, ‘Mom, I love you.'" Sardinas said. "Yesterday, it was really hard. I missed him a lot.”

But Monday, Sardinas learned that the man police say killed her son in the Doral drunk driving crash is on the run. The State Attorney’s Office confirmed Christian Diaz-Flores missed a hearing and cut off his ankle monitor. Now, they can't find him.

“He’s a coward. He had a record, he had been charged before with driving under the influence, and for someone to be eluding the police, running from their charges, he's just a coward," Sardinas said. "He will have to face God someday and he cannot run from that."

What was even more frustrating was that initially after the crash, Diaz-Flores ran away for a year until authorities finally caught him.

“They gave him bond, and he was able to pay bond and everything," Sardinas said. "I don’t understand how the system gave a bond and an opportunity to someone that already ran away to do so again."

Now Sardinas is asking the public to be on the lookout, even offering a reward for anybody who helps turn in Diaz-Flores.

"Since 2020 my family hasn’t been the same. These events changed everything for us," she said. "Now I only have my daughter which is a blessing, but this person [Diaz-Flores] changed their lives forever."

Officials were expected to issue a warrant for Diaz-Flores' arrest.

The phone number to call with information and a reward is 786-326-0469. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.