Duo Accused of Stealing Nearly $2M Worth of Jewelry Facing More Burglary Charges

Two men who were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2 million worth of jewelry are facing new charges of burglarizing a home in Palmetto Bay.

David Alcade and Xandi Garcia are accused of stealing high-end purses, shoes, jewelry and a 2019 Mercedes Benz from the residence days before the Super Bowl, authorities said. They were rearrested on new charges of burglary and grand theft.

Prosecutors say the duo’s prior arrest was for allegedly taking almost $2 million worth of jewelry from the hotel room of a celebrity jeweler last Super Bowl weekend.

“He brings high-end jewelry down with him to wherever he’s going. In this case, it was the Super Bowl, and it was a great opportunity for him to network and sell to his clients," said the victim’s attorney at the time of the allegations.

Detectives say the defendants were seen by surveillance cameras at the Seybold building in Downtown Miami trying to sell the goods.

Investigators say they have cell tower information showing the defendants' cellphones in the area of the burglary.

The judge agreed to set a bond for Alcade of $25,000 and a $22,500 bond for Garcia. If the defendants bond out, they will also be under house arrest.