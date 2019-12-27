Miami-Dade County

Duo Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gunshots at Car Near Restaurant

Shortly after the incident, police arrested the couple at a home in the area while also recovering a weapon they allegedly threw out before the arrest.

Two people were taken into custody after allegedly opening fire on a man outside a Southwest Miami-Dade fast food restaurant and fleeing the scene.

Early reports say the incident took place at a McDonald’s located near the 15200 block of Southwest 137th Avenue, where the man and woman allegedly fired shots into the passenger side door of another car and left.

The victim was treated at a nearby location for minor injures.

Officers have not released the names of anyone involved at this time or confirmed what charges the two may face.

