Duo found guilty of kidnapping, torturing, killing men before dumping bodies in Opa-locka

Two men were found guilty this week in federal court of kidnapping, torturing and fatally shooting two truckers execution-style before dumping their bodies outside an abandoned Opa-locka neighborhood back in 2020.

James Edward Daniels, 59, and Frederick Eugene Rudolph, 69, of Miami, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death, multiple counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and kidnapping.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Dec. 5, 2020, prosecutors say Daniels, Rudolph and other co-conspirators kidnapped three victims from an Opa-locka truck yard.

Police said that masked men kidnapped the men, tied their hands and tortured them for hours in the back of a moving-type truck before shooting them in the head and leaving them in a yard in Opa-locka.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Police Osmar Oliva and Johan Gonzalez Quesada

The bodies of Osmar Oliva and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, as well as another man's, were recovered in the backyard of a house on 1801 Rutland Street with clear signs of abuse.

That third victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition and miraculously survived.

The victims were robbed of drugs and jewelry was also stolen from Oliva and Gonzalez.

A third defendant, 56-year-old Herbert Barr, pleaded guilty to kidnapping back in November.

Daniels and Rudolph face life in prison. They're expected to be sentenced on May 10, 2025.