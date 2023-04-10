Dwayne Haskins Drugged in ‘Blackmail and Robbery Conspiracy' Before Broward Death: Suit

The family of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit alleging the NFL star was drugged as part of a "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" before he was struck and killed by a dump truck on a South Florida highway last year.

The lawsuit was filed in Broward County last month by Haskins' widow, Kalabrya, on behalf of herself and Haskins' parents. It names several defendants including four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range, a hotel and the Florida Department of Transportation.

A statement from Rick Ellsley, the attorney representing the family, said the lawsuit "is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy."

Officials released the panicked 911 calls from witnesses on the day NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins went out on the middle of I-595 and got struck by a vehicle. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Haskins, 24, was killed the morning of April 9, 2022, when he was struck by the truck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near the exit for Interstate 95.

Kalabrya Haskins had called 911 after her husband told her on the phone that he was going to get gas for his rental car and would call her back.

"I'm calling because my husband was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas," she told an operator in the 911 call. "I kept calling and kept calling, he wouldn't answer."

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Haskins, who had been walking on the highway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins was reportedly witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder of I-595 when he was struck by the truck and an SUV, an autopsy said.

24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday when he was hit by a car in South Florida. NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides has the story.

The lawsuit claims the driver of the dump truck was driving carelessly, speeding and "failed to operate his vehicle in a reasonably prudent manner."

According to the toxicology report from the autopsy, two tests showed Haskins' blood alcohol level at 0.20 and 0.24, well above Florida's legal level of 0.08.

Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, the autopsy said.

Ketamine can be used as a powerful sedative, or is known as the party drug sometimes called Special K.

The suit claims the restaurants, hotel and driving range were negligent "by allowing patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons," but doesn't give further details.

In his statement, Ellsley mentioned a "highly-expensive watch" that he said was stolen from Haskins before his death as evidence of the conspiracy.

At Ohio State, Haskins set single-season records for touchdowns passing with 50 and yards passing with 4,831. He was the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP as the Buckeyes went 13-1.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didn't appear in a game.