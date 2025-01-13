Eaglet hatching in Florida caught on camera. Watch here.

A new baby eagle has hatched in Florida!

Just last month, President Biden signed a bill that officially grants the bald eagle the title of national bird.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The majestic bird is one of America's most iconic symbols, and many people didn't actually know that in almost 250 years since its founding, the U.S. didn't have a national bird.

Lloyd Brown, the director and rehabilitator at the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, told NBC6 that Florida is also home to many of them.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We actually have more in Florida than any other state in the United States, except Alaska, and it's because they primarily fish so they are where there are easy access to waterways," he said.

Brown said organizations like his put in a lot of work to preserve and rehabilitate these animals back into the wild.

"In 2012, the population of bald eagles on the East Coast of the United States was down to I think 17,000 but in 2022, the population was up to almost 70,000," Brown added.

The Wildlife Rescue of Dade County monitors at least three nests in Miami-Dade and Brown said egg hatching season is right around the corner.

"South Florida birds hatch first, so these eggs were laid right around Thanksgiving and we're expecting the eggs to hatch around the first week of January," he said.

And the moment has finally arrived.

Watch the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County's live camera feed on an eagle's nest, here.