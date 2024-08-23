Search continues for man who escaped from ICE at Krome Detention Center

A search is ongoing for a detainee who escaped from Immigration Customs Enforcement custody, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The escape happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Krome Detention Center off Southwest 12th Street, ICE officials said. It prompted a massive search.

"Local authorities were notified immediately and are assisting with the search," ICE said in a statement Thursday.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed Miami-Dade Police officers and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement gathered in a rural area near the prison on Thursday.

RAW: There was a large law enforcement presence near a prison in west Miami-Dade Thursday after a reported escape.

What appeared to be a mobile command center was set up and a Miami-Dade Police helicopter circled overhead. A second chopper was also seen searching the area.

A source told NBC6 the escapee is a 31-year-old man. No other information has been released.

The facility is a federal immigration detention center owned by ICE and operated by ICE officers and contract employees.

In May 2018, ICE contracted with Akima Global Services, LLC, to provide detention and transportation services to Krome.

During a recent inspection, it housed 615 adult male ICE detainees and no adult female detainees.

The detention center is near the Miccosukee Casino and Resort.

Local authorities are conducting an extensive search for an escaped prisoner, who fled from ICE Detention. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved, focusing on an area north of Dade Corners. With heavy police presence, avoid the area until the escapee is apprehended. — Miccosukee Police Department (@MiccosukeePD) August 22, 2024

People who live in the area said they were concerned for their safety.

"It’s really concerning and they're far from fixing it, we’re getting more undocumented and more people that are not vetted coming in," one resident said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.