Earl Not Expected to Become Major Hurricane During Push Away From U.S.

Hurricane Earl continues its push away from the United States on Friday as forecasters are lowering their expectations for how intense the storm could get.

Earl now has maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Earl was initially expected to intensify considerably as it moves north away from the Caribbean.

Earl's impacts look to be of little consequence to land, but the system may bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions this week to Bermuda. A tropical storm warning is issued for the area.

The official forecast keeps the system well east of the island, which was great news as for a time it was forecast to be the season's first major hurricane.

Meanwhile, Danielle weakened to a post-tropical storm Thursday with the final advisory having maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the NHC.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic. This system could be a depression in the next two to three days as it trudges to the west with a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days.

A fourth area of interest was a tropical wave, forecast to move off of the coast of Africa soon with a 20 percent chance of development.

Danielle and Earl formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.