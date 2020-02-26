Miami Beach

Earlier ‘Last Call’ Time Could Be Approved at Commission Meeting Wednesday

Those who support the move say it is needed to maintain the quality of life for residents, while opponents say it will hurt the economic impact of the “high revenue” event

‘Last call’ could be coming a lot earlier in Miami Beach during the month of March if the city’s commission approves a specific measure.

A second reading of the proposed ordinance on Wednesday would restrict the sale of alcohol in the city to 2 a.m. during the month – a move aimed at curbing issues with the thousands of college spring breakers expected to flock to the city.

The measure, if approved, would be imposed on the “mixed use” entertainment district in the city and would affect the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption, like at bars and restaurants.

There is already an 8 p.m. last call for the purchase of beer and wine at supermarkets or convenience stores and spirits at liquor stores near the entertainment district.

