Margate Coconut Creek Fire Department

Early Morning Car Crash at Margate Intersection Leaves One Injured

The accident is currently under investigation, and officials advised to use caution in the area

Margate Coconut Creek Fire Department

An early morning car crash in Margate-Coconut Creek left one person injured, and commuters are advised to avoid the area while officials investigate.

The accident took place close to 5 a.m. on the intersection of Lyons Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Atlantic Boulevard when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Charger.

Local

Miami 17 hours ago

Heirs Sue City of Miami for Ownership of Historic Theater

Fort Lauderdale 11 hours ago

Stabbing at Fort Lauderdale Bus Station Sends One Person to the Hospital

Both drivers had been able to get out of their own cars by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Broward Health North with minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver was treated on scene.

The accident is currently under investigation, and officials advised to use caution in the area.

This article tagged under:

Margate Coconut Creek Fire Departmentcar crashCoconut CreekMargate
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us