Early Morning Car Crash at Margate Intersection Leaves One Injured

An early morning car crash in Margate-Coconut Creek left one person injured, and commuters are advised to avoid the area while officials investigate.

The accident took place close to 5 a.m. on the intersection of Lyons Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Atlantic Boulevard when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Charger.

Both drivers had been able to get out of their own cars by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Broward Health North with minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver was treated on scene.

The accident is currently under investigation, and officials advised to use caution in the area.