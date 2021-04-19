Early Morning Crash Closes Intersection in NW Miami-Dade

An early morning crash Monday has shut down an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper video from the scene shows the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue closed by officers after the crash, with at least two cars being involved.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol have not released any information on the incident at this time, including if anyone was injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.

