First Alert Traffic

Early Morning Crash Closes Intersection in NW Miami-Dade

Chopper video from the scene shows the intersection of NW 119th Street and 22nd Avenue closed by officers after the crash, with at least two cars being involved

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning crash Monday has shut down an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper video from the scene shows the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue closed by officers after the crash, with at least two cars being involved.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol have not released any information on the incident at this time, including if anyone was injured.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

THE 6IX: Major Racing Event Coming to Hard Rock Stadium, Milestone Number Reached in Vaccines Distributed

Florida Legislature 10 hours ago

As Session Wanes, Florida Lawmakers Race to Complete Agenda

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-Dadecar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us