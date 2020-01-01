First Alert Traffic

Early Morning Crash Closes Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade

Crews arrived at the scene along the northbound lanes near Northwest 138th Street just after 3:30 a.m.

An early morning crash involving multiple cars in Northwest Miami-Dade had several lanes on a busy roadway closed early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene along the northbound lanes of I-75 near Northwest 138th Street just after 3:30 a.m., where three cars were involved in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officials did not release any updates on injuries in the crash, which had four lanes of traffic closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

