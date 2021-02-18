Early Morning Fire at Hollywood Church Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that broke out at a church in Hollywood Thursday.

The fire broke out at the Church of Jesus Christ in the 5800 block of West Park Road.

Pastor Justin Severson said he received a call from police around 1:30 a.m. and by the time he arrived the fire was out.

Although the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured, there was damage to the front entrance and doors, Severson said.

"Considering what could've happened, it's pretty minimal, so thank God," he said.

Severson said the cause of the fire was being investigated. He also said it's not the first fire at the church and said someone had previously threw a Molotov cocktail at the church.

"I just pray that certainly nobody's trying to harm this church," he said.

Severson said the church has been planning for an upcoming weekend funeral for a senior member who had passed away.

"It's going to be disappointing that our church looks like this, but we'll pull together," he said.