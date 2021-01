Rescue crews worked to extinguish an early morning fire that broke out inside a home located in the Stiltsville area of Miami-Dade County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene west of Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne, where the fire completely engulfed the home and sent pieces into the water around the scene.

Officials have not released any information on what caused the fire or if anyone was inside the home at the time it started.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates