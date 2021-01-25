Woman Hospitalized After Early Morning Hit and Run Crash in Miami

Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash in Miami that sent one person to an area hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 3rd Street, where the female victim was found on the ground and the car that allegedly struck them had left the scene.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where both her condition and identity have not been released.

Investigators had closed the roadways near the scene for several hours before reopening them before 6 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

