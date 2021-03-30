First Alert Traffic

Early Morning Tractor Trailer Crash Closes I-95 NB Lanes in Broward

The crash took place after Cypress Creek Road just before 7:20 a.m.

An early morning crash Tuesday involving hazardous materials closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes of I-95 just after Cypress Creek Road just before 7:20 a.m., with a tractor trailer on its side in the express lanes.

Officials closed all lanes over concerns with the massive fuel spill. Police have not released any information on injuries at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the morning rush hour with traffic being diverted off at Cypress Creek Road.

