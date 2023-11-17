Early voting begins as candidates face off in Miami, Miami Beach runoff elections

Residents of Miami and Miami Beach are heading to the polls Friday as early voting begins for runoff elections.

Over in Miami Beach, Steven Meiner and Michael Gongora are going head-to-head in the runoff, after unofficial results from the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections showed them as the top two vote getters.

The runoff will take place on Nov. 21 and the winner will replace Dan Gelber, who's held the position since 2017 but was prevented from running again by term limits.

Meiner, an attorney, gave up his spot as Miami Beach's Group 4 commissioner to run for mayor.

Gongora, also an attorney, has served three terms as a Miami Beach commissioner, from 2006-2007, 2009-2013, and 2017-2021.

Early voting in Miami Beach runs through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Beach City Hall located at 1700 Convention Ctr Drive and North Shore Branch Library located at 7501 Collins Avenue.

In the Miami District 1 runoff elections, suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who is trying to win back his seat, will face Miguel Angel Gabela.

Diaz de la Portilla and Gabela were the top two vote getters with 24 of 25 precincts reporting.

This is a rematch of the 2019 race, but this year is set against a backdrop of scandal and legal battles after Diaz de la Portilla was arrested in September after he was accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility. He has pleaded not guilty.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis later suspended Diaz de la Portilla, who is a fellow Republican, after the commissioner's arrest.

And in the District 2 runoff election, Sabina Covo, who currently holds the position, will face political newcomer Damian Pardo.

Covo won the seat in a special election in February, where 13 candidates vied for it after Ken Russell resigned from the seat to run for Congress.

If he wins, Pardo would be the city's first openly gay commissioner to represent the district.

Early voting for Miami runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.