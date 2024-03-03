Early voting begins Monday for Florida's Presidential Preference Primary

Early voting begins on Monday in Miami-Dade for the Presidential Preference Primary that is set for March 19 in Florida.

Only the Republican Party will hold a PPP Election on March 19, as the Florida Democratic Party only provided one candidate nominee.

In addition, all registered voters residing in the municipalities of South Miami and Surfside are eligible to vote on their municipal ballot content.

Important Dates and Information for the PPP Election, according to Miami-Dade:

New voters must be registered or change party affiliation by Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The last day to request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot is 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024

Early Voting will be available from Monday, March 4, 2024, through Sunday, March 17, 2024. Schedule available online.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This information and more can be found on Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections website.