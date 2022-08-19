Early Voting Ends Saturday in Broward, Miami-Dade Before Tuesday's Primary Elections

Voters looking to cast their ballots before Tuesday's primary election day have until Saturday to do so.

Broward and Miami-Dade are among the counties in Florida that will end early voting this weekend. Miami-Dade began the process on August 8th while Broward began on August 13th.

The deadline to return mail ballots in Miami-Dade is 7 p.m. on Election Day for them to be counted. For more information about the August 23rd primary, click here.

Broward ballots must be sent in before 7 p.m. on August 23 in order to be counted. Residents can also vote in person at local locations, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 13 to August 21. A full list of participating sites can be found here.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are high profile races on the ballot, including for the Democratic candidate for governor who will go on to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as the Democratic race for U.S. Senate to see who will run against Sen. Marco Rubio when the general election is held this fall.

The primary also includes races for state legislators, and non-partisan races, such as school board, judges, and county commission.