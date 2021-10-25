Early Voting Kicks Off in Parts of Miami-Dade County

Early voting is set to begin in parts of Miami-Dade County Monday.

Voters in Miami and Hialeah can cast their votes starting as early as 7 a.m.

In Miami Beach, residents can start voting at 11 a.m., officials said.

In Hialeah, residents are voting on a new mayor and council members. Voters can submit their ballots at the John F. Kennedy library.

In the City of Miami, voters will elect the mayor, city commissioners and will be asked whether to permanently change the closing time of bars and restaurants to 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

In Hialeah and Miami, voting will take place until Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also cast their ballot over the weekend until 4 p.m.

