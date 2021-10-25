Miami-Dade County

Early Voting Kicks Off in Parts of Miami-Dade County

Residents of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah can start casting their ballots Monday, October 25

NBC Universal, Inc.

Early voting is set to begin in parts of Miami-Dade County Monday.

Voters in Miami and Hialeah can cast their votes starting as early as 7 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

In Miami Beach, residents can start voting at 11 a.m., officials said.

In Hialeah, residents are voting on a new mayor and council members. Voters can submit their ballots at the John F. Kennedy library.

Local

News You Should Know 20 hours ago

ICYMI: Teen Who Fatally Shot Hollywood Officer Says He Wanted to Kill Himself, Sisters Diagnosed with Breast Cancer After Negative Gene Mutation Test

Miami-Dade 8 hours ago

Man Shot in Miami Beach 1 Block Away from Miami Beach Police Headquarters

In the City of Miami, voters will elect the mayor, city commissioners and will be asked whether to permanently change the closing time of bars and restaurants to 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

In Hialeah and Miami, voting will take place until Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also cast their ballot over the weekend until 4 p.m.

In Miami Beach, voting kicks off at 11 a.m.

For more information about the elections, where you can go to vote or see a sample ballot, visit www.miamidade.gov.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiamiMiami BeachHialeahvoting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us