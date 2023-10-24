Miami Beach

Early voting underway in Miami Beach as mayor, commission seats to be decided

Although election day is Nov. 7, early voting began on Oct. 23 and will end on Nov. 5

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Beach will be choosing a new mayor and filling a few commission seats in next month's election.

Here's what you need to know.

Voting timeline

Although election day is Nov. 7, early voting began on Oct. 23 and will end on Nov. 5.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami Beach's early voting sites are located at Miami Beach City Hall and the North Shore Branch Library.

Click here for Miami Beach's early voting schedule.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail is Oct. 26 by 5 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped into secure drop boxes outside the two early voting locations in Miami Beach.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 1 min ago

Fort Lauderdale high school students organize supply donations for Plantation middle school

only on 6 3 hours ago

‘Grateful that we weren't home': Family left to rebuild after pickup truck barrels into their SW Miami-Dade house

Mayor's Race

Four candidates are running to be mayor of Miami Beach, a position held by Dan Gelber since 2017. Term limits prevent Gelber from running again.

Michael Gongora, an attorney, has served three terms as a Miami Beach commissioner, from 2006-2007, 2009-2013, and 2017-2021.

Michael Gongora
NBC6
Michael Gongora

Mike Grieco, another attorney, is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and a former Miami Beach commissioner, from 2013 to 2017. He previously ran for mayor in 2017 before dropping out of the race.

NBC6
Mike Grieco

Steven Meiner, also an attorney, is currently Miami Beach's Group 4 commissioner but is giving up the position to run for mayor.

Steven Meiner
NBC6
Steven Meiner

Bill Roedy is a West Point graduate who served a year in Vietnam before attending Harvard Business School. He's also a former MTV executive.

NBC6
Bill Roedy

Commission Races

Three of the Miami Beach's six commission seats are also up for grabs in this year's election.

For Meiner's Group 4 seat, real estate broker and business consultant Andres Asion is facing former marketing executive and Miami Beach Planning Board Vice Chair Tanya Katzoff Bhatt.

The Group 5 race pits hotel owner and former Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board Chairman Mitch Novick against marketing director David Suarez.

In the Group 6 race, Miami Beach Planning Board member Joe Magazine is facing activist and Chair of Art in Public Places for the City of Miami Beach Marcella Novela.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachElections
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us