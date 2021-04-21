Earth Day 2021: Events Scheduled Thursday Across South Florida

Thursday, April 22nd is Earth Day - and locations across South Florida will be using the day to emphasize the protection of Mother Nature while offering some serious deals.

Events will take place across the area while also using safety guidelines and social distancing protocols amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, with many places still requiring face masks to be worn.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here are some of the events taking place across South Florida:

Earth Day at The Frost Museum: Events for all ages will take place, including a live event starting at 4 p.m. to explore how Everglades restoration fights climate change. All Earth Day programming is free with paid museum admission.

South Beach Canal Cleanup: The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Clear View Kayak launch located at Collins Avenue and 23rd Street. Kayaks, gloves and trash bags will be provided along with a cocktail event after the cleanup. Tickets are $20.

Beach Cleanup at Crandon Park: The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Key Biscayne and is free to the public.

Allapattah Earth Day Clean-Up: The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Smart Bites to Go, located at 791 Northwest 20th Street. Organizers will provide bags and gloves and you can register by clicking on this link.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden Earth Day Celebration: The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at 2000 Convention Center Drive and includes a vinyasa class, free Pollinator plant giveaways and an environmental marketplace. A film screening of “The Biggest Little Farm” will start at 7:30 p.m. along with a fish taco stand from Chef Allen Susser.

Yoga and Cleanup at Morningside Park: The event starts at 9 a.m. at 750 Northeast 55th Terrace and is free with a $10 donation welcomed. The one-hour yoga session will be followed by a cleanup at 10 a.m. with gloves and garbage bags provided.