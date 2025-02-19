Eastbound lanes of SR 836 closed to inspect overhead bridge support structure: FDOT

The Florida Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced an emergency closure on the eastbound lanes of SR 836 at Northwest 17th Street to inspect an overhead bridge support structure west of Interstate 95.

In a press release, FDOT said they will be working with engineering and infrastructure specialists to inspect the structure and have outline detours for motorists.

The detour plan includes the following:

Exit at Northwest 17th Avenue, then continue south across Northwest Seventh Street

Turn left at Southwest First Street and continue east

Turn right at South Miami Avenue

Turn right to access the ramp to I-95 north or south

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on SW 1 Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at NE 11 Terrace

For drivers traveling on Northwest 12th Avenue who want to access eastbound SR 836, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard, and the MacArthur Causeway, FDOT said they can continue south on 12th Avenue, turn left at Southwest First Street and follow the detours above.