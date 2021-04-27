restaurant industry

Eatery Owner Juggling Multiple Roles as Restaurants Struggle to Fill Staff Positions

By Laura Rodriguez

There’s a drought of job applicants in the local food and beverage industry. Many servers and kitchen staff have opted to hang up their aprons, and business owners are struggling.

“I have to cover all positions," said Gian Carlo Accinelli, owner of Mr. & Mrs. Bun in Miami. "I am the pizza guy today, for example. I was bus boy yesterday, and I will be bus boy tomorrow."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bill Zayas is visiting from Orlando and says he saw a similar staffing issue at the hotel where he is staying.

Local

Miami-Dade County 58 mins ago

Hearing Held for Teen Charged in New Year's Day Crash in Miami-Dade That Left 4 Dead

Florida 2 hours ago

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Orders Workers to Vaccinate Or Risk Firing

“People maybe can make more money right collecting unemployment versus working," Zayas said. "It’s a very short-term point of view, but that’s what some of the thinking seems to be."

According to a report by the National Restaurant Association, although nearly every state added restaurant jobs, employment levels remained below pre-pandemic readings. Florida has seen a -12% difference since the beginning of COVID-19.

“It’s impossible to have good service with one server, with 22 people wanting lunch at the same time,” Accinelli said.

Tuesday afternoon the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the Work Search & Work Registration waivers through May 29. This means people receiving unemployment benefits don’t have to prove they are looking for work. 

The waiver was issued at the start of the pandemic after residents said there were too many roadblocks to access benefits.

This article tagged under:

restaurant industrypandemicrestaurants
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us