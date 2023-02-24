1 Year After War Began, Ukrainian Students Speak About Adjusting to High School Culture in South Florida

On most days, they blend into the crowd in the hallways of Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School in North Miami.

However, to mark one year since Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian students wore their blue and gold, traditional clothing, and Ukrainian flags draped over their shoulders.

“Of course, I’ve been worried for my family, like my father, grandfather, grandmother, they’re all in Ukraine,” said Mariia Petrova, a junior at the school.

She could be speaking for many of her classmates. Since the war started, ATM High School has received 43 students fleeing from the war zone, nearly all of them with friends and family back in Ukraine. So their anxiety levels are off the charts.

“When I talk to my friends who are still there, I can sometimes hear explosions going on, so it’s awful to understand that you’re here safe and they have to stay there and deal with all that, and you might even get survivor syndrome — like you feel ashamed to be here safe,” said Alisa Rubtsova, a sophomore.

“My pretty, whole family, they are back in Ukraine,” said Kira Zarumna, a junior whose parents are still in Ukraine. “It is extremely hard for me and I miss them every day.”

“It’s something that I cannot even describe because it’s not just scary, it’s probably kind of embarrassing because you are here and you can do nothing to help your country,” Mariia Petrova added.

To a person, the students we met today are extremely grateful to be in the United States, where they’re safe from Putin’s missiles.

“United States give Ukrainians a lot of opportunities, a lot of protection for us, so I’m really grateful for that,” Alisa Rubtsova said.

Imagine being suddenly uprooted from normal life and being dropped into a school halfway across the world.

“It’s like another life, which we didn’t prepare for this,” said Olesya Nikitenko, a sophomore.

In one year, the Ukrainian kids have immersed themselves in American high school culture, taking AP classes, joining clubs and activities, and doing well, according to principal Greg Shinn. But they can’t hide their outrage over what Russia has done to their country.

“I hate Russia, like every Ukrainian, they destroyed our lives, they destroyed cities in Ukraine, fortunately, my city is OK and my family is OK, but a lot of other people, they died,” said junior Kateryna Takerova.

So they hope and pray for victory, a quick end to the war, and to reunite with their families back home.