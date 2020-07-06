Florida Dept. of Education Orders Schools to Reopen in August

The Florida Department of Education ordered all brick-and-mortar schools to open for at least five days a week for the next school year beginning this August.

The executive order was signed Monday by Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. It also applies to charter schools and private schools that accept scholarship students.

Before schools can reopen their doors, they will be required to submit a reopening plan to the school district detailing what safety measures and social distancing guidelines will be in place to prevent and monitor coronavirus cases on campus.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Monday night that the state’s order aligns with the district’s plan to reopen in the fall.

Parents have from now through Friday to select which of the three proposed learning models they will like to see implemented at public schools in Miami-Dade.

Broward County has not finalized a plan yet.