Florida Governor Requiring Graduating High School Students to Take Civics Exam

Students planning on graduating from high schools in Florida will soon have to take a civics exam similar to the one required to become a U.S. citizen.

Governor Ron DeSantis, during a Wednesday event in Naples, announces the plan as an effort to “make civics important again” and said he would direct Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to require the test be taken.

A spokesperson for the Governor said that students who don’t pass the test will still be able to graduate at this time if all other requirements are fulfilled.

Florida law currently requires students to take civics classes with at least a one semester course governing roles of the three branches of government as well as historical documents being taken starting in the sixth grade.