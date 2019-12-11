Education On 6
Providing families with tools to get the most out of their children's education
Florida

Florida Governor Requiring Graduating High School Students to Take Civics Exam

A spokesperson said that students who don’t pass the test will still be able to graduate at this time if all other requirements are fulfilled.

Textbook/Education Generic
Getty Images/Blend Images

Students planning on graduating from high schools in Florida will soon have to take a civics exam similar to the one required to become a U.S. citizen.

Governor Ron DeSantis, during a Wednesday event in Naples, announces the plan as an effort to “make civics important again” and said he would direct Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to require the test be taken.

A spokesperson for the Governor said that students who don’t pass the test will still be able to graduate at this time if all other requirements are fulfilled.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Florida law currently requires students to take civics classes with at least a one semester course governing roles of the three branches of government as well as historical documents being taken starting in the sixth grade.

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantiseducation on 6
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us