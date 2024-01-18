Meet the nominees: One of these four will be the Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year

More than 17,000 teachers work in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, so to be among the four nominees for teacher of the year is a tremendous honor. This year’s final four includes three who left the private sector to follow their passion for teaching the next generation, and two who returned to work at their alma maters.

That group does not include Melissa Abril-Dotel. She’s a career educator who has the energy, patience, and commitment to command a room of second graders. She says the key to success is building relationships with her students at North Beach Elementary School.

“I believe education is a force, it’s something bigger than the grades or a score, it is a power that can change a life, make a day brighter, that can create many ripple effects, so that motivates me every day to come to work,” Abril-Dotel said.

Nick Acosta worked in the aerospace industry for 10 years before returning to his alma mater, Miami Springs Senior High School, to apply his experience to teaching. He says he found his calling.

“The most important thing for a student in high school is they gotta find their why, there’s gotta be a reason why they go to high school, I’m glad I can be that why for these students,” Acosta said.

Like Acosta, William Torres went back to his alma mater. After 14 years in the graphic design industry, Torres is teaching 3D animation to high school kids and adults at Robert Morgan Technical College.

“It’s the passion to interact with the kids and shaping the future of the students, I get to help the next generation of designers that are bringing new ideas, fresh ideas,” said Torres, who added that he learns from his students every day.

Down the hall from Torres on the high school side of the campus, Alina Hughes-Robinson brings real-world experience to her classroom at Robert Morgan Education Center. She found a passion for teaching after 15 years in the hospitality industry, including a stint as the recreation director of the prestigious PGA National Resort.

“Having the kids become passionate about what I’m passionate about, it’s a win-win for me,” Hughes-Robinson said. “I’m always pushing them, whatever competition we can get into, whatever scholarships offering that there is, always pushing them to be more, do more, even beyond what they think they can do.”

That’s what the best do, they get the most out of their students. Decades from now, they are the teachers the kids will remember.