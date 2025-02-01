Educator at Sunset Senior High honored for his decades of service during National Mentor Month

January was National Mentor Month and one Miami teacher and coach was honored for his influence that has spanned decades.

If you talk to anyone walking the halls of Miami Sunset Senior High, they’ll have something wonderful to say about Jeff Capparelli, who they lovingly called Cap.

He is now being recognized for his impact on his community.

It was the surprise of a lifetime for Capparelli.

"First of all, I’m in shock and secondly, there’s just no way to express this place, Sunset Senior High School, it’s a knight thing," he said.

Capparelli is currently the head of security at Miami Sunset Senior High.

He’s spent nearly half a century in various roles at the school from teacher, to coach for nearly every sport, to head athletic trainer, and even groundskeeper, all while making an impact at each stop along the way.

"Everybody knows that he’s in it not just for a paycheck but his heart is in it, which is rare in jobs, so this is not just his job but this is his passion," said Rudy Rodriguez, principal of Miami Sunset Senior High School.

On Thursday morning, he was honored for his dedication to the school and was awarded the National Making a Difference on and off the Field award.

Some of his previous students and players were there to cheer him on.

"I think it's helped me to become, I think a pretty good father and husband, and citizen and a better person," said Lee Sterling, Miami Palmer Prep class of 1981.

The auditorium was also full of current students

"Honestly, the fact that he like cares a lot about his students, about everyone that’s around him, he makes sure that everybody is feeling okay doing their best, like, 'Oh, how are you.' He’s always asking about you, he's just amazing, he's an amazing person," said Diego Rivero, a junior at the school.

"You know life’s a tough journey, so if I were able to impact them enough to modify their behavior, to help them in their future, then I did what I was supposed to do," Capparelli said,

Part of his surprise was being gifted Miami Hurricanes tickets and a check to donate to a charity of his choice.

The charity he chose was "Stop Soldier Suicide," which is a cause close to his heart because his father and son are both veterans.

"This country stands on the sacrifices that veterans made. It's fabulous," he said.

This surprise was one of five happening across the U.S. for National Mentor Month.