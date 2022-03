A video showed a short-lived tornado that partially collapsed a roof Wednesday in Sarasota.

The video, from the Sarasota Police Department, was shot at around 2:15 p.m. near the police station headquarters.

The National Weather Service later confirmed the EF-1 tornado, WFLA reported. It had caused a small roof collapse in the 2000 block of 10th Street.

