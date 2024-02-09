Effort underway to save cats at Fort Lauderdale mobile home park set to be demolished

An animal rescue effort underway in Fort Lauderdale aims at saving dozens of cats living at a mobile home park that's set to be demolished.

Cat lovers say they’ve already found homes for 16 felines, but need help saving more than 30 others.

The Pan American Estates mobile home park along Andrews Avenue and McNabb Road will be leveled in two months. The handful of people who still live there have until April 22nd to move, the same deadline animal advocates have to get their furry friends out. Otherwise they worry the cats will starve.

Volunteers have been working to trap the cats and get them into good homes for weeks. It’s a costly effort that requires time and money. Often the cats need medical attention and new homes.

Margaret Ingram has spearheaded the effort since December. She is hoping support from the community will help her get the cats out in time.

"We have spots for 22 cats at sanctuaries and barns but they require a fee and we have to do all the medical for them,” said Ingram. “I love animals first of all, and they need help. Who is going to help? Somebody has to step up."

Ingram has volunteered for years feeding the cats on property and trapping them to get spayed or neutered to control the population.

The 30+ cats that remain are feral, so they cannot be adopted. Ingram hopes they can find other outdoor locations nearby.

If you’re interested in donating, visit their GoFundMe.