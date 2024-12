The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) arrested eight minors and seized four firearms after breaking up multiple fights at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach Saturday night.

A large crowd, including many minors, gathered at the shopping complex when the altercations erupted.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As officers intervened to disperse the crowd, they arrested eight minors and recovered four firearms.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities or ages of the arrested minors, nor the cause of the fights.