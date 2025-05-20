Florida

‘El Productor' of ‘El Gordo y la flaca' arrested for DUI after driving 118 mph: Sheriff

By NBC6

One of the stars of Univision's "El Gordo y la flaca" show was arrested on DUI and other charges after Florida authorities said he was caught speeding at 118 mph up Interstate 95.

Juan Espinosa, known as "El Productor" on the show, was arrested in Brevard County on Sunday on DUI and child neglect without bodily harm charges, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Juan Espinosa
Brevard County Sheriff
Brevard County Sheriff
Juan Espinosa

According to the Brevard Sheriff's Office, a deputy was driving northbound on I-95 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when he spotted a vehicle "coming up behind him at mach speed."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Chevy Equinox hit the brakes but not before the deputy clocked it at 118 mph, officials said.

The driver, Espinosa, pulled over in the center median and the deputy approached and noticed a smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Espinosa's wife was in the passenger seat and kids, ages 1 and 8, were asleep in the back seat.

Espinosa, 41, showed signs of impairment but declined to perform field sobriety exercises or give a breath sample, officials said.

MIAMI, FL - JULY 31: Juan Espinosa is seen on the set of "El Gordo y La Flaca" at Univision Studios on July 31, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - JULY 31: Juan Espinosa is seen on the set of "El Gordo y La Flaca" at Univision Studios on July 31, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Espinosa, of Miami, was booked into jail. Records showed his bond was set at $6,500.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

South Florida 17 mins ago

Woman accused of stealing Rolexes from men in Doral, Miami, Miami Beach

"Folks no matter how many times we say it, people continue to put their lives at risk, the innocent lives of our citizens on the roadway, and in this case, the people who he should love and care for the most, his family!!" Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement. "Folks, I know this won’t stop people from making the decision to drink and drive, but I promise you we will continue to lock you up for your poor choices that put everyone in the danger zone!!"

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us