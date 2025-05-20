‘El Productor' of ‘El Gordo y la flaca' arrested for DUI after driving 118 mph: Sheriff

One of the stars of Univision's "El Gordo y la flaca" show was arrested on DUI and other charges after Florida authorities said he was caught speeding at 118 mph up Interstate 95.

Juan Espinosa, known as "El Productor" on the show, was arrested in Brevard County on Sunday on DUI and child neglect without bodily harm charges, records showed.

According to the Brevard Sheriff's Office, a deputy was driving northbound on I-95 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when he spotted a vehicle "coming up behind him at mach speed."

The Chevy Equinox hit the brakes but not before the deputy clocked it at 118 mph, officials said.

The driver, Espinosa, pulled over in the center median and the deputy approached and noticed a smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Espinosa's wife was in the passenger seat and kids, ages 1 and 8, were asleep in the back seat.

Espinosa, 41, showed signs of impairment but declined to perform field sobriety exercises or give a breath sample, officials said.

Espinosa, of Miami, was booked into jail. Records showed his bond was set at $6,500.

"Folks no matter how many times we say it, people continue to put their lives at risk, the innocent lives of our citizens on the roadway, and in this case, the people who he should love and care for the most, his family!!" Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement. "Folks, I know this won’t stop people from making the decision to drink and drive, but I promise you we will continue to lock you up for your poor choices that put everyone in the danger zone!!"